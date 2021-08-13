Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 13 (ANI): Attacking the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the party is taking a U-turn in fulfilling poll promises.

Briefing mediapersons, Adhikari said, "TMC made various promises before the elections. Now after May 5, people are seeing the status of those promises. Unemployment is rising in the state. The state government should first fill the vacancies and provide employment to the unemployed. There is no industry."

The BJP leader further alleged that the TMC government has taken a U-turn in Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme.

"They had promised that 1.6 crore families and 5 crore women will get the benefit. Now, they are saying only 1.85 lakh people will be covered in the scheme. Our party feels this is a U-turn from the promises made before elections. It is the duty of the government to fulfil its promises. The scheme is not about giving pocket money. It is about providing financial assistance. How can one provide financial assistance with Rs 500?" Adhikari said.

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government brought the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme with the aim to empower women aged between 25 and 60 from socio-economically backward classes who are not employed in either government or the private sector. The scheme will commence from September 2021. (ANI)

