Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress is in a "dilemma" over the alliance, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said the grand old party will contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the state "alone."

Addressing a press conference at the Congress party office in Murshidabad, Chowdhury said, "We have said this many times that Congress will fight alone in West Bengal."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Kills Senior Schoolmate Over Petty Issue in Brahmpuri Area, Held.

"They (TMC) are in a dilemma. There should be an official yes or no from the party Supremo (Mamata Banerjee). They are not saying officially that the process of forging the alliance has ended. Because they are in a dilemma," the state Congress chief said.

He further said that TMC is unable to decide on the alliance because of their dilemma while hinting at ongoing dialogue between the parties.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack After Accident Kills Brother, Nephew in Keonjhar.

"The first dilemma is a section of the party believes that if they contest alone, without the INDIA alliance, then the minorities of West Bengal will vote against them. One section of the TMC wants the alliance to continue. Another section is in another dilemma that if the alliance is given more importance in Bengal, then the Modi government will use ED, and CBI against them. Because of these two dilemmas, the TMC has not been able to make a clear decision.Maybe there are some talks in Delhi, but I don't have any such information," he said.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee broke ties with the Congress, stating that the party will go solo in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls, giving a big dent to the opposition INDIA bloc.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat the BJP," the TMC supremo said.

Meanwhile, after weeks of suspense and wrangling over the allotment of seats in the national capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, INDIA partners AAP and Congress earlier in the day announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa.

Also, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday announced a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Apart from its traditional strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress will also contest Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Kanpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)