Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her announcement of a two-day sit-in protest against the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said, "TMC is not a political party but a private limited company. Elections before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power used to be held on three grounds - dynasticism, ethnicity, and appeasement - which has been rooted out except for two states, West Bengal and Telangana."

Adhikari alleged that the West Bengal government has already taken "thousands of crores of money" under the centrally-sponsored MGNREGA scheme.

He further said around Rs 3.60 crore MGNREGA job card holders were registered during the time when the scheme was launched in the state. When the Centre announced the linking of the job cards with Aadhaar, the West Bengal government deleted around 1 crore job card data.

Adhikari further alleged that West Bengal government took a significant amount of money on behalf of those 1 crore job cards in the last 10 years that were found to be fake. "It is a big scam," the BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a two-day sit-in on March 29 and 30 over the '"Centre's discrimination against the state" in allocating social welfare funds. The protest will be staged in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in Kolkata. (ANI)

