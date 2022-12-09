Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had a close shave on Friday when his car was hit by a speeding bus near Sealdah area of Kolkata, police said.

Ghosh, who was heading to Haldia for a party meeting, was unhurt.

Ghosh's car was hit by one of the two buses that were racing near the Sealdah railway station area, a police officer said.

"One side mirror of his car was broken. We have noted the registration number of the buses," he said.

The TMC leader made a verbal complaint to the police.

