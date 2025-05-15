Krishnagar (WB), May 15 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha died at a Kolkata hospital on Thursday morning after suffering a brain haemorrhage, party sources said.

He was 66.

Saha, the MLA of Tehatta constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern metropolis on Tuesday after he suddenly collapsed.

His condition deteriorated despite medical intervention, and he breathed his last early on Thursday, the party sources said.

His death cast a pall of gloom across the political spectrum in Nadia and evoked grief among party workers, supporters, and residents.

TMC MLA from Chapra and senior party leader Rukbanur Rahman said several district-level leaders were rushing to Kolkata.

"He was admitted on Tuesday after suffering a cerebral stroke. He passed away this morning. The final rites will be decided in consultation with Tapas da's family and the party," he told PTI.

Saha, known for his grassroots connect, was one of the early members of the Trinamool Congress and was considered close to party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In 2011, after being denied a ticket from Tehatta, he contested as an Independent, leading to his suspension from the party.

However, he was later reinstated and went on to win from Palashipara in 2016 on a TMC ticket.

In 2021, he was fielded from Tehatta and won, marking his second consecutive term as an MLA.

