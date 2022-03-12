Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): After the Congress debacle in the Assembly elections in five states recently, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Saturday said that the BJP has become stronger because the Congress has become weaker as an opposition.

"It is absolutely false that we are working as somebody's agent. We will oppose the BJP with our own strength. The BJP has gained strength because Congress has become weaker," Roy told ANI.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's party is very weak, we have seen this in the Assembly elections. They did not get a single seat in the Assembly. Congress is very weak in West Bengal," the TMC MP added.

Roy said that the party should introspect why it is getting so weak.

"Congress got only two seats in Uttar Pradesh. They lost power in Punjab and could not return to power in Goa and Uttarakhand. They should introspect on why the party is getting so weak. TMC has a stronghold in Bengal, but Congress does not seem to have a stronghold anywhere," he said.

"TMC has to stride ahead on its own and we will put in our effort for that. We are the opponents of Congress and BJP. We are different from Congress," Roy added.

Talking about the upcoming second part of the Budget session set to begin from March 14, the TMC MP said that the BJP would be aggressive after registering wins in the four states but TMC will oppose the government over issues relating to the public and policies of the government.

"We will hit out at the government over the economic condition. We will discuss the sale of the public sector. We will also discuss the government's policy over Ukraine," he said. (ANI)

