Bardhaman (WB), Jan 9 (PTI) Amid the accusation of the Trinamool Congress that the BJP does not have any idea about the culture of Bengal, the saffron party's president J P Nadda on Saturday claimed that the TMC never represented the Bengali culture but symbolized "anarchy and corruption".

Nadda, while addressing a press conference here, alleged that the ruling party of the state is working with a criminal instinct and has institutionalised corruption.

"The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represent true Bengali culture," Nadda claimed.

