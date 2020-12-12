Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): TMC Student Council leader Dinesh Majhi has accused BJP workers of attacking his house with a petrol bomb and setting it on fire on Friday.

The incident took place in Nishan Haat area in Durgapur. After a lot of effort, local people managed to control the fire, he said.

Majhi stated BJP workers committed the act over a feat of anguish as he is associated with TMC. "Nobody can stop me from serving people as a TMC worker. I do not fear anyone," added Majhi. He also accused BJP workers of beating him up two days ago.

However, BJP leader Rajat Kumar Malik has nullified the accusations while clarifying that his party workers helped in extinguishing the fire after seeing it.

Malik said, "It is very unfortunate that whenever there is anything wrong happens, TMC falsely frames BJP for it. It is not there in the culture of BJP to harm others. I request to the authorities to investigate the matter and punish the culprits."

Receiving information about the incident, a heavy squad of police personnel reached the spot and controlled the situation.

West Bengal is due for assembly polls in mid-2021 and political violence in the state has been regularly catching the headlines. On Thursday, the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda was allegedly attacked and several leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones on their vehicles in Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

