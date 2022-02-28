Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Trinamool Congress students wing on Monday took out a rally in the city protesting against the alleged efforts by opposition Left and other organisations to politicise the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan.

Also Read | REET 2021 Level 1 Cut-Off List Released; Here's How To Check.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Govt of India Must Urgently Share Detailed Evacuation Plan With Indians Stranded in Ukraine, Their Families, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state President Trinankur Bhattacharya, Trinamool Youth Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya were in the forefront of the rally, in which thousands of students walked 4 km from Ramlila Maidan at Entally to Mayo Road.

"Despite the ordering of a probe by a special investigating team in the Anis Khan death and initiatives to conduct a fast investigation by the TMC government, the opposition Left and some other organisations are trying to politicise Anis' unfortunate death. They are trying to create lawlessness and are instigating his family and locals not to cooperate with the SIT for political reasons," Trinankur Bhattacharya told reporters.

Debangshu Bhattacharya said "The youth and student community of the state reiterate their resolve to be on West Bengal chief minister's side in every step taken by her, including in the Anis Khan death probe. We will foil the game plan of the vested interests who want to push Bengal backward."

SFI had been taking out rallies demanding high level probe, but not under the supervision of the state police in the Anis Khan death case and had staged sit-ins before the police station at Amta, where the student leader had died, and the office of superintendent of police (rural) Howrah last week. It had also demonstrated in the city.

The left students wing and CPI-M had alleged that uniformed police personnel from Amta were behind his death on February 18 midnight and demanded the arrest of the officer in-charge of Amta police station and action against the SP(Rural) Howrah.

Meanwhile, Uluberia Dakshin MLA and West Bengal minister Pulak Roy met the father of Anis at his Amta residence during the day.

Roy later told reporters "Vested interests are trying to mislead the family and derail the SIT probe for political reasons. But we want truth to come out. We are with the family."

Anis' family had alleged that three policemen, one of them in uniform and armed, had raided their residence on February 18 midnight. They had gone to the incomplete third floor of the house and after a brief argument with the Aliah University alumnus there, pushed him to death.

Two persons- a civic volunteer and a home guard attached with Amta police station - have been arrested by the SIT and their custodial interrogation is on to find the truth, director general of police Manoj Malviya had said.

Anis' septuagenarian father Salem Khan said he could not see the man in police uniform in the test identification parade but assured that he will cooperate in the SIT probe as directed by Calcutta High Court.

The family is demanding a Court monitored probe by CBI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)