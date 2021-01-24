Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Trinamool Congress workers staged demonstrations in several districts of West Bengal on Sunday in protest against the "insult" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a programme at Victoria Memorial, where she was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

TMC supporters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP and burnt tyres on streets in Birbhum, Hooghly and West Burdwan.

Singer and former TMC MP Kabir Suman was also seen holding a placard that read 'Jai Bangla' at Gariahat in the metropolis.

The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose in the state had ended in abject bitterness on Saturday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speech at the main 'Parakram Diwas' event at Victoria Memorial, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her.

"Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi's team. In an ocean of monkeys, she stands out as the lone lioness," TMC MP Mohua Moitra said in a tweet on Sunday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)