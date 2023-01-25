Bhangar (WB), Jan 25 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday took out a peace rally in Bhangar area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, which has witnessed sporadic violence over the arrest of Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddique.

The police arrested Siddique and several ISF workers for allegedly indulging in violent protests in Kolkata on January 21 during a meeting at Esplanade area in the heart of the city.

ISF had alleged that party workers were attacked by TMC supporters at Bhangar when they were coming to attend that event.

The Bhangar TMC leadership led by Arabul Islam took out a rally in the area carrying posters and placards calling for restoring peace and stability.

"We want peace in the area. The ISF is trying to create problems, but we will not allow this to happen," Islam said.

A rally was brought out in Kolkata on Wednesday under the banner of 'Nagarik Mancha' (Citizen's Forum), demanding the release of the ISF MLA.

Meanwhile, the BJP Minority Morcha also took out a rally in the city late in the evening, protesting against the alleged atrocities of the TMC and the police on the minorities.

"We also protested against the manner in which the MLA Naushad Siddique was arrested," BJP state Minority Morcha cell president Charles Nandi said.

