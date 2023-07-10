Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Monday said a four-member party delegation will visit the ethnic strife-torn Manipur on July 14 to reach out to the affected people of the northeastern state.

More than 120 people were killed in the state in violence since early May.

The delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.

“A four-member fact-finding delegation of MPs from @AITCofficial will visit Manipur on July 14... (It) will reach out to those affected and provide some healing comfort for a ‘DOUBLE ENGINE' state that the @BJP4India government has ignored over the last 3 months,” the TMC tweeted.

The TMC has been alleging that the divisive policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the northeastern state have led to ethnic strife in Manipur.

