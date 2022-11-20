Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cattle smuggling case, was taken to a hospital in Asansol on Sunday after he complained of chest pain, officials said.

Mondal was taken to the zilla hospital from the Asansol Correctional Home where he is lodged, they said.

"I was experiencing chest pain in the morning," Mondal told reporters while getting onto the car after undergoing tests by a team of doctors at the hospital.

He underwent several tests for about an hour by a team of doctors, including cardiologists, before he was allowed to leave, a hospital official said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was arrested by ED on November 17. He was arrested by the CBI in the same cattle smuggling case in August.

The CBI is investigating the criminal aspect of the case, while the ED is probing the money laundering part.

