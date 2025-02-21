New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra will be visiting Kerala on February 22-23 to hold outreach programs, including meetings with new party joiners.

According to sources, the AITC leaders are likely to visit Manjeri in Malappuram, where they will hold meetings throughout the day and discuss key issues, including the increasing human-animal conflict.

The rise of the BJP in the state, where the saffron party won a Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 2024, is also likely to be discussed.

The AITC gained a boost in Kerala when former Nilambur MLA PV Anvar joined the party last month. Anvar, an independent MLA who previously supported the Left, quit the LDF after an open confrontation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He then resigned, prompting a bypoll in Nilambur.

Anvar has announced that he will not contest the election and has extended his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF).

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main opposition to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). While both parties are part of the INDIA bloc, they fought separately in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

The CPI(M) won only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP secured one seat, and the UDF won 18 seats.

The Trinamool Congress went solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal while remaining part of the opposition INDIA bloc and has announced that it will contest the upcoming assembly polls in 2026 independently.

