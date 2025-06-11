Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): As many as 85 people were hospitalised after consuming food at a temple festival in the neighbouring Virudhanagar district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

According to the Dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, the people are admitted due to suspected food poisoning.

The Dean also said that all the people are stable. "A few others have been admitted to various hospitals in Virudhunagar. Health authorities are currently investigating the incident," the Dean said.

Recently, over 90 patients fell ill due to food poisoning at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Erragadda at Hyderabad.

Afterwards, the Telangana government took swift action and has terminated the diet contract.

The Superintendent of IMH has issued an order terminating the services of diet contractor G Jaipal Reddy, citing "gross negligence" and a "serious breach of contract." The incident occurred on June 2 when patients consumed contaminated food, leading to acute gastroenteritis cases, authorities said.

Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty reported an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting at the Mental Health Institute, with 15 cases initially reported on June 3 morning. One patient, Karan, admitted for mental health issues, collapsed and passed away despite CPR efforts. By evening, 60-70 additional patients reported similar symptoms, and all were kept under observation.

Telangana Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited victims who fell ill at the Erragadda Mental Health Centre in Hyderabad, expressing grief over the incident.

In a post on X, the minister announced that steps are being taken to prevent such incidents from recurring. He directed officials to terminate the hospital's diet contractor and ensure better treatment for the victims. The minister confirmed that the health condition of all affected individuals is stable.

