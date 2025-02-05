Around 300 people fell ill due to food poisoning in Maharashtra's Shivpuri Kolhapu due to food poisoning. According to news agency IANS, the 300 people fell ill in Shivnakwadi village in Kolhapur's Shirol taluka. It is reported that the people fell ill after a Mahaprasad event in the village. All the people are said to be receiving treatment at the hospital. A video showing the people receiving treatment for food poisoning has also surfaced online. Zomato Food Delivery Agent Killed as Car Hits His Motorbike in Maharashtra’s Nagpur City.

Around 300 Fall Ill in Kolhapur

