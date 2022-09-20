Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Riding on a marginal increase in the new COVID-19 infections, the active cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 5,000-mark with 496 people, including three returnees from domestic and overseas, testing positive and pushing the tally to 35,77,808 till date, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,040, a bulletin said.

New infections have been going up over the last few days with Chennai accounting most of the infections.

Chennai logged 102 infections, Coimbatore 51, Chengalpet 45 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Ariyalur district reported zero new cases in the last 24 hours; 21 districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew to 35,34,698 with 421 people getting recuperated from the contagion in the last 24 hours, leaving 5,070 active cases.

The State capital also leads among districts with 2,352 active cases and overall 7,89,385 cases.

A total of 15,474 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,92,63,293 so far, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)