Patna, September 20: BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said he had received a threat letter from West Bengal's East Bardhman district.

Putting the letter on social media himself on Tuesday, he asked Patna's SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon to investigate this case. Sushil Modi also uploaded a video statement on his official Twitter handle and described the contents of the letter.

He said that the letter, dated August 16, read: "I would like to inform you that I am a leader of TMC and Mamata Benerjee could be the next Prime Minister of India. You (Sushil Modi) are the pet dog of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Mamata Benerjee and Nitish Kumar Jindabad. I will kill you on or before August 31, 2022". Received Death Threat, Informed Patna SSP: Sushil Modi.

The letter, sent by Speed Post on his Rajendra Nagar residence in Patna, reached there on September 19. The sender has mentioned his name Champa Some (Some) and village and post-office as Rayan, district East Bardhman, West Bengal, Pin 713104. He has also mentioned the mobile number 7501620019 as well.

