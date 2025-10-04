Palacode (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is on the "Awakening Journey" campaign with the theme "Let's protect the people, let's save Tamil Nadu," on Friday, met the people of Palacode and Pennagaram constituencies.

Speaking to the large crowd gathered near the bus stand on Hosur Main Road, despite the rains, he said, "Rulers must protect the people. They must realise that people are people, without dividing them by party lines, and at least now the government must provide full protection."

He further said, "Chief Minister Stalin has said that Edappadi Palaniswami did nothing to retrieve Katchatheevu. However, Stalin himself has no qualifications to discuss Katchatheevu. Who handed over Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka? When Congress ruled at the Centre and DMK in Tamil Nadu, that was when fishermen, who used the island to rest and dry their nets, lost it. It was DMK that gave it away. The people and fishermen have not forgotten this. Don't act dramas. But 'Amma' (Jayalalithaa), out of concern for fishermen, filed a case in the Supreme Court on behalf of AIADMK. Even when not in power, AIADMK was at the forefront in resolving people's issues."

Palaniswami criticised MK Stalin for raising the Katchatheevu issue only for elections, despite DMK's 16-year Central rule inaction, while AIADMK fights for people, not family interests like DMK.

"For 16 years, DMK has enjoyed power at the Centre. What right does Stalin have to cry about this today? Why didn't he try to retrieve Katchatheevu and hand it over to India? He is now talking only with an eye on next year's elections and the fishermen's votes. He pretends as if AIADMK has no concern for fishermen. If he truly cared, he could have acted back then. Having failed then, blaming us now is unjust. Whenever wrong comments are made, it is only the AIADMK that responds. AIADMK is the party for the people. DMK is the party for the Karunanidhi family. AIADMK has always voiced people's issues and will continue to do so," he said.

Edappadi Palaniswami criticised CM MK Stalin for rushing to condole 41 deaths in Karur but ignoring 68 deaths in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, accusing DMK of neglecting Dalits and seeking electoral gains.

"Recently, in Karur, 41 lives were lost. The Chief Minister rushed overnight to pay condolences. There's nothing wrong with that. But in Kallakurichi, when 68 people died after consuming spurious liquor during DMK rule, why didn't Stalin go there? Why didn't he meet the poor Dalits and downtrodden people who died? Why did he rush to Karur now? Only for political mileage before elections, not out of genuine concern. DMK sees political gain in everything, " he said.

Palaniswami further criticised the INDIA alliance, including DMK, for its inconsistent alliances, uniting against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls but fighting each other in state elections. He accused the DMK of prioritising power over policy, citing its past alliance with the BJP and current tie-up with the Congress, despite historical tensions, while the AIADMK allies only aim to oust the corrupt DMK.

"The INDIA alliance formed to oppose the BJP, with DMK as a member, is itself a contradiction. In Lok Sabha elections, they join together, but in assembly elections, they fight each other. In Delhi and Punjab, AAP opposes Congress. In Bengal, Mamata opposes Congress. In Kerala, Congress and Communists are enemies. Yet, they claim to be united against the BJP. Is that a party with policy? A true policy party stands by one line in all elections. For DMK, power is the only goal. Stalin will wear any mask to gain power at the Centre - that's the foundation of the INDIA alliance. Each party has contradictory views, but they come together for power. Policy is permanent; alliances are temporary. AIADMK has policies. DMK changes alliances for elections, " he said.

He added, "DMK itself allied with the BJP in 1999 and 2001, sharing ministerial posts. At that time, was the BJP good? But when AIADMK allies, suddenly, BJP is communal? What logic is this? DMK even allies with Congress - the same Congress that imposed Emergency and jailed DMK leaders, including Stalin, under MISA. Yet Stalin allies with them today. AIADMK is not like that - we ally only to remove the corrupt DMK."

Edappadi Palaniswami accused the DMK government of failing on law and order, citing a police assault on a girl in Tiruvannamalai and rampant crime, including drug sales with alleged DMK support. He criticised DMK for high inflation, tax hikes, and scrapping AIADMK's welfare schemes like free rations and student laptops, vowing to restart them if AIADMK regains power.

"Under DMK rule, shocking incidents happen. Recently, in Tiruvannamalai district, police allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in front of her mother after stopping their lorry. This happened on September 29. When protectors themselves turn predators, what does it show about this government? Law and order have collapsed. Crime, sexual assaults, and murders happen daily. The sale of narcotics is rampant, often with DMK men's support. Police reports say 2,348 people sold ganja near schools and colleges - but only 148 were arrested. Where are the rest? Protected because they belong to DMK. Inflation is high under DMK. The AIADMK controlled prices with a Rs. 100 crore Price Stabilisation Fund and distributed essential goods through cooperatives. DMK has failed in this," he remarked.

"In DMK rule, electricity tariff was hiked by 67%, water and property taxes by 100-150%, and even a garbage tax was imposed. In contrast, during AIADMK's corona governance, people were given free ration essentials, Rs. 1,000 cash support, Rs. 2,500 Pongal gift, and laptops worth Rs. 12,000 to over 52 lakh government school students. DMK stopped all these schemes. Once AIADMK returns to power, they will be restarted," he added.

Edappadi Palaniswami accused DMK of scrapping AIADMK's dairy, agriculture, minority welfare, and housing schemes for SC/STs, vowing to restart them if AIADMK regains power.

"AIADMK also invested in dairy, livestock, agriculture development, and major schemes for minorities, including Haj subsidies, grants for mosques and dargahs, and welfare funds. These were all cut by DMK. Housing for the poor, free cows, goats, poultry, concrete houses for SC/STs, economic development for minorities, agricultural colleges, irrigation schemes, and rural development projects - all were AIADMK's initiatives, most of which DMK has shelved. AIADMK will restart them once in power," he said.

In conclusion, EPS urged people to vote for the AIADMK alliance in 2026, "Let's protect the people, let's save Tamil Nadu. Bye-bye Stalin." (ANI)

