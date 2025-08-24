Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 (ANI): Drivers of the "108" emergency ambulance service in Tamil Nadu on Saturday submitted a memorandum demanding action against AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The drivers approached the Sivagangai Superintendent of Police and submitted a petition for a case to be registered over Palaniswami's recent remarks at a public meeting in Vellore.

At the meeting, Palaniswami earlier alleged that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was deliberately deploying 108 ambulances during AIADMK events to create traffic congestion. He has also been accused of making remarks that intimidated an ambulance driver.

Following this, the ambulance staff sought police intervention, urging that appropriate action be initiated against the AIADMK leader.

Earlier on Thursday, Palaniswami took a veiled dig at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, asserting that AIADMK is the only party capable of defeating the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

"Some (TVK chief Vijay) think that only they can save this state by using catchy words. You all know who I am talking about. The only party with the power to defeat the DMK is AIADMK. It's AIADMK, which has the highest members in a political party in Tamil Nadu. It's the AIADMK that ruled Tamil Nadu for many years," Palaniswami said while addressing a gathering.

"Some people form a political party and speak like they have achieved a huge victory...We are not like that. We have been identified by our hard work. Whether it's a farmer, weaver or even a politician, those who work hard come up (ahead) in AIADMK," he added.

His remarks come days after actor-turned-politician Vijay held a massive rally in Madurai, where he targeted both the DMK and AIADMK, aiming to project his party, TVK, as a third front ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Vijay had lashed out at AIADMK for aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it a "slave alliance".

"Having power in hand and to cheat people, you have a fascist BJP slave alliance," Vijay said, adding, "TVK is not a party that makes underground deals, forges alliances, and cheats the people. We are not afraid of anyone. The people of Tamil Nadu, the women, and the youth stand with us." (ANI)

