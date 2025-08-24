Siddharthnagar, August 24: One person died and two others were injured after a man allegedly attacked a family in Nagchauri village under the Mishrauliya police station area, as per the UP Police. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Kumar said the injured, a mother and daughter, were taken to the hospital, while the father died at the scene.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused Mukesh and others involved in the incident, and a case has been registered. Prashant Kumar told ANI, "This evening, we received information that a person named Mukesh has stabbed three people in Nagchauri village under the Mishrauliya PS area and injured them. On reaching the spot, we saw that two people were injured, a mother and a daughter. They were immediately sent to the hospital in an ambulance. But the father, Ramkala, who is 45 years old, died on the spot. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement received from the family. And efforts are being made to catch Mukesh and others involved in the incident."

Meanwhile, in a joint operation by Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Fatehpur Police, a murder accused was injured during an encounter on Thursday night, police said. According to Superintendent of Police, Gramin Jhansi, Arvind Kumar, the murder accused has been identified as Deepak, alias Pradeep. He was charged with a murder case and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. The police officials have recovered weapons from his custody, and further investigation is to proceed after interrogation.

"In a joint operation by the SWAT team and Fatehpur Police, an encounter broke out with a miscreant. The miscreant sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has been hospitalised. His name is Deepak, alias Pradeep. He was wanted in a murder case and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. Weapons have been recovered from him. Further investigation will proceed after interrogation," Arvind Kumar said in a statement.

