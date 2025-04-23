Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday paid homage to 26 people killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam and Chief Minister MK Stalin requested the union government to take all steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Stalin, recalling similar attacks including the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, asserted that there is no place in Indian democracy for such attacks on innocent civilians by way of terror attacks. "This attack has shaken our conscience."

He strongly condemned the terror attack and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. All members of the House, across party lines, expressed grief, condemned the tragic attack and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

The CM said our duty is not over merely by condemning the attack. "Such attacks must be completely prevented," he underlined and urged the Centre to take all steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future. When such steps are taken, the Tamil Nadu state and the Tamil people would stand behind the Centre in full solidarity.

The Assembly observed two minutes silence to pay its homage to the victims of the attack by terrorists. Stalin said upon receiving information that a few victims from Tamil Nadu might be among the injured, he immediately ordered setting up a 24x7 special assistance center at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi.

"The public can reach this center for assistance and information through 011-24193300 (landline) and 9289516712 (mobile/WhatsApp)."

The chief minister said he has directed the Tamil Nadu Resident Commissioner in Delhi to coordinate all necessary actions related to this incident. Further, he has instructed state officials to coordinate with the Jammu & Kashmir government to extend all necessary support to the affected families.

"I have deputed Additional Collector and IAS officer Aftab Rasool, currently serving in Pudukkottai district, to travel directly to Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir to coordinate relief efforts and ensure medical facilities are provided."

The Government of Tamil Nadu is taking every necessary measure to ensure the injured tourists from Tamil Nadu receive proper treatment and are safely brought back, he said.

