Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Assembly would meet at the 'Kalaivanar Arangam' here on January 5 instead of the Assembly chamber in the Secretariat at Fort St George, the government said on Saturday.

The change of venue, apparently in the wake of fresh curbs to tackle COVID-19 and its Omicron strain, was notified by Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, K Srinivasan.

Authorities had last month said that the first session for 2022 would begin on January 5 with the customary Governor's Address at the Assembly chamber in the Secretariat.

It was in March 2020, when the AIADMK was in power, that the Assembly proceedings were last held in the British era Fort St George.

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Assembly proceedings were subsequently shifted to 'Kalaivanar Arangam', a spacious state government auditorium here.

