Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his house here on Friday as a mark of protest against the DMK government over the sexual assault incident in Anna University.

Annamalai was seen whipping himself and after he completed his six-whip, one of the men standing behind rushed towards him and stopped him from further whipping himself.

He said that his protest was against the "continuous injustice" in the state.

"Anybody understanding the Tamil culture will always know these are all part of the land. Flogging ourselves, punishing ourselves and putting ourselves through tough rhythms are all part of this culture. This is not against any person or thing but against a continuous injustice that is happening in the state," Annamalai said.

"What has happened at the Anna University is only a tipping point. If you look at what has been happening in the last 3 years, continuous injustice against common people, women, children and high corruption... Yesterday we announced and I have chosen to go the path which a lot of my forefathers have walked on, flogging ourselves and whipping," he added.

He announced this protest on Thursday at a press conference in Chennai. At the press conference, he also announced that he would not wear sandals from today onwards until the DMK is removed from power and that he would fast for 48 days.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and other party cadres were detained by the Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday during protests organised by the BJP and AIADMK against the alleged sexual assault of a female student on the Anna University campus in Chennai.

Soundararajan, who led the BJP's protest, accused the DMK-led state government of attempting to silence dissent, claiming, "This is atrocious. They want to crush our voice." She added that police had detained her and several party workers during the protest.

The incident involved a second-year student of Anna University who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man on the university campus on Monday night. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Opposition parties in the state attacked the DMK government over the incident accusing it of poorly handling the law and order.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Founder-President Thol. Thirumavalavan called for swift action in connection with the case.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay described the incident as "deeply shocking and painful," urging the Tamil Nadu government to take swift legal action against the perpetrator.

"Although the police have informed that the individual who committed the assault has been arrested, I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure swift legal action and appropriate punishment. If anyone else is involved in this heinous crime, they should also be held accountable promptly," Vijay said in a post on X. (ANI)

