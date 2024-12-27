Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai staged a dramatic protest in Coimbatore on Friday, condemning the DMK-led government’s handling of the Anna University sexual assault case. Clad in a green dhoti and barefoot, Annamalai whipped himself six times in front of his residence, symbolising his vow to seek justice. During a press conference, Annamalai pledged to fast for 48 days and abstain from wearing footwear until the DMK is ousted from power. He also urged BJP members to protest outside their homes. “There must be an end to this,” he declared, referring to the government’s alleged negligence. Anna University Rape Case: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai Removes His Shoe During Press Conference, Says 'Will Not Wear Any Footwear Until DMK Is Removed From Power' (Watch Video).

Annamalai Protests Against DMK Over Anna University Case

#WATCH | Coimbatore | Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai self-whips himself as a mark of protest to demand justice in the Anna University alleged sexual assault case. pic.twitter.com/ZoEhSsoo1r — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

