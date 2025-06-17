Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthiran on Tuesday launched an audio for the massive Murugan spiritual gathering in Madurai on June 22.

The songs were composed by Dr Madhan ahead of the Murugan Bhakthargalin Maanadu. It was released in the presence of BJP national co-incharge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and other leaders, here.

Arrangements have been made through the Southern Railway to operate special trains from Chennai to Madurai on June 21 and also in the return direction on June 22, to enable the devotees to attend the conference and return home, Nagenthiran later told reporters.

The Hindu Munnani, which is organising the mega event, has arranged a mammoth gathering of five lakh Murugan devotees to chant the Kanda Shasti Kavacham.

"This is one hundred per cent spiritual conference and there's no politics involved in it," the BJP chief declared.

The organisers have erected replicas of the six renowned temples of Lord Murugan in the state at the venue near Pandikovil and also arranged a worship of the Vel (the Lord's spear) that is held in reverence by the devotees.

