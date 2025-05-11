Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Chithirai festival is being celebrated in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu after Lord Kallazhagar entered the city in a golden palanquin on Sunday.

Lord Kallazhagar, dressed in Kandangi silk, arrived in Madurai to grant redemption to sage Mandooka.

On Saturday evening, the deity set off on his grand annual journey from Alagar Hills to Madurai, marking a key highlight of the festival.

The grand procession follows the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar at the Meenakshi Temple, a central event in the festival. The deity's journey from the Alagar Hills to the Vaigai River symbolises his divine role in blessing the union.

The Chithirai festival started earlier this month on May 8. The procession will culminate with the ceremonial entry into the Vaigai River, a moment eagerly awaited by thousands of devotees.

In anticipation of the event, more than 400 'Mandakapadis'--temporary marquees designed for hosting the deity--have been constructed along the route.

Many of these vibrantly decorated structures are now nearing completion as local communities gear up to welcome the Lord.

The Chithirai festival is one of the most significant religious and cultural celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing lakhs of pilgrims each year to witness the unique tradition that blends devotion, pageantry, and community spirit. (ANI)

