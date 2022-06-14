Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969. However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34,18,312 leaving 1,632 active infections.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Drunk Man Climbs on Moving Police Vehicle, Created Ruckus in Asif Nagar (Watch Video).

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases at 171 and 66, respectively, while the remaining was spread across 21 of the total 38 districts in the state.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Robs Teenager’s Scooter in Broad Daylight After Running Out of Fuel in Mohali.

Among districts, the state capital leads with 861 active infections and overall 7,53,822 coronavirus cases. Along with Chennai, Chengalpet has active infections in triple digits at 297.

A total of 11,081 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6.68 crore, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)