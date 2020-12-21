Chennai, Dec 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on his 48th birthday.

"On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day. I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with renewed strength and vigour," Palaniswami said.

DMK president M K Stalin also extended birthday greetings to Jaganmohan Reddy.

"On behalf of the DMK and people of Tamil Nadu, I wish Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday. I also wish him many more years of service to the people of his state and our country," the DMK leader said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders have greeted the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Jaganmohan, founder chief of YSR Congress Party and son of late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy led his party to power in the 2019 Assembly polls.PTI VGN SS

