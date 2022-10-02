Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi, paid their respects to CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday after battling cancer.

Leaders cutting across political lines condoled the death of the senior Left leader in Kerala and opined that his passing was a loss to the state politics. The leaders remembered Balakrishnan's calm and friendly nature even with political opponents without deviating from his party ideology.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the death of his dearest comrade and brother Balakrishnan was a great loss to the party and Kerala.

Stalin and the TN Governor went to the hospital and paid their last respects to Balakrishnan.

"Paid my last respects to CPI(M) Polit Bureau Member and 3 time Kerala State Secy Thiru. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Com. Kodiyeri was an unyielding personality and was even jailed under MISA during the Emergency in 1975. My heartfelt condolences to his family & CPI(M) comrades," Stalin tweeted with a picture of him paying his respect to the Left leader.

The CPI(M) said Balakrishnan, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, passed away at Apollo hospital in Chennai at 8.30 pm on Saturday. He was 70.

"Balakrishnan maintained a personal relationship even though we were on different fronts... He was a popular leader and performed well during his tenure as an MLA and a minister," former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said in his condolence message.

CPI general secretary D Raja expressed "deep sorrow" on the demise of Balakrishnan.

"On behalf of the Communist Party of India and on my personal behalf, I express deep sorrow on the demise of comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was secretary of the CPI(M). He was also minister at one point of time. He served the people of Kerala in different capacities and he was a communist fighter," Raja told reporters.

BJP state chief K Surendran condoled the death of Balakrishnan and said he was a smiling face of the CPI(M) and was able to maintain a friendship with his political opponents.

"His demise is a loss to the Communist party and Kerala politics," Surendran said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury described Balakrishnan as a longstanding comrade in arms.

"Deeply mourn the passing away of Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a long-standing comrade in arms, Polit bureau member, steadfast communist, ardent champion of the toiling people and relentlessly working for social transformation of Indian society that is free from exploitation," Yechury said.

Yechury said Balakrishnan had uncompromisingly fought against sectarian and religious bigotry, respecting equality for all, justice and emancipation.

"His balanced approach and affable demeanour has weathered many a crisis. Farewell, dear Comrade Kodiyeri," Yechury tweeted.

In an emotional message, Vijayan said Balakrishnan, "who ranks among the top leaders who have sacrificed their lives for the party", had played a historical role in transforming the party into a powerful movement.

"An unwavering ideological conviction, an uncompromising loyalty towards the party and his relentless efforts in guiding the party like a well-oiled machine, Kodiyeri is an example for the new generation. Comrade has always taken a tough stand against party enemies and dealt with the general issues in a calm and gentle manner," Vijayan said.

Balakrishnan ensured that he did not deviate from his ideological position, the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan remembered that Balakrishnan had led the SFI during the Emergency period and was imprisoned for around 16 months.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan said the demise of the Left leader was an irreparable loss to political Kerala.

"Kodiyeri was a leader who was known to handle the diplomacy and sturdiness of practical politics effortlessly. His performance as a member of the Legislative Assembly was notable. With his smile, Kodieri gave those around him the confidence that he will survive despite the pain of the disease," Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali said he had a brotherly relation with Balakrishnan and expressed deepest condolences on his demise.

Balakrishnan is survived by his wife S R Vinodini and two sons.

CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan told reporters in Chennai that the mortal remains of Balakrishnan would be taken to his home district Kannur in an air ambulance on Sunday.

The cremation would be held at Payyambalam beach on Monday, the party leaders said.

