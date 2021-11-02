Vellore (TN), Nov 2 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a Rs 225.86 crore welfare assistance scheme here for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in Tamil Nadu and alleged that the previous AIADMK regime was not concerned about them.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 142.16 crore worth housing project -to build 3,510 new tenements- for Lankan Tamil refugees and a Rs 30 crore basic amenities scheme in 78 camps for them, renamed as rehabilitation camps recently by him.

Also, the Chief Minister inspected a camp here at Melmonavoor and interacted with refugees on amenities.

The over Rs 200 crore scheme includes enhanced cash assistance, free of cost handloom clothes, utensils and subsidised cooking gas cylinders, an official release said adding Stalin distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in camps marking the launch of the initiative.

A skill development plan for 5,000 people at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore was among the other components of that scheme.

In his address, Stalin said Tamils began arriving in Tamil Nadu from 1983 and it was late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi who implemented a slew of schemes for their welfare that uplifted them and brought self-sufficiency to an extent.

"But in the past 10 years, the AIADMK government did no good for them. They were not even concerned about them. Now, after assuming office, the DMK government has again started welfare schemes for them," the Chief Minister said.

He recalled his recent announcement in the state Assembly that Lankan Tamils "are not refugees, they are not orphans and we are here for them and that the name, refugee camps will be rechristened rehabilitation camps."

The Chief Minister assured that his government would always throw its weight behind them.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi, Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee K S Masthan, MPs, MLAs and senior officials participated.

