Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin responded to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's letter backing a renewed national dialogue on Union-State relations, saying federal renewal must be pursued collectively to preserve constitutional balance.

In a post on X, Stalin wrote, "Thank you, Hon'ble Thiru. @Siddaramaiah avare, for your warm response to Part I of the Report of the High Level Committee on Union - State Relations constituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. I deeply appreciate your thoughtful endorsement of our initiative and your recognition that federal renewal must be a collective effort. As you rightly observed, 'Unity in a diverse republic like India is sustained not through uniformity, but through constitutional trust.'"

The exchange follows Siddaramaiah's earlier communication to Stalin expressing Karnataka's strong support for reopening a structured national conversation on federalism.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "I have written to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressing Karnataka's strong support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations. Federalism is not a political demand - it is part of the basic structure of our Constitution. Over the years, increasing centralisation in fiscal and legislative matters has disturbed the delicate balance envisioned by our Constitution makers. States must have the authority and fiscal space to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them."

He further stressed that India's strength lies in "cooperative federalism, constitutional trust, and respect for diversity," and added, "I will urge the Union Government to provide an institutional platform - such as a revitalised Inter-State Council - for all States to deliberate and restore balance in our federal structure. Karnataka stands ready to engage constructively in strengthening India's democratic and federal framework."

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Congress MP P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai are scheduled to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence on Tuesday to resolve the seat-sharing formula between the DMK and Congress within the ruling alliance. (ANI)

