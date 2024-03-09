Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI) In a gesture aimed at ameliorating the condition of social worker Chinnapillai, who was conferred the Padma Shri in 2019, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday ordered the allocation of a house to her under the state government's Kalaignar Dream House scheme.

The construction of her house would commence this month, he said in a post on the social media platform X in response to the anguish expressed by Chinnapillai of Pulliseri, a nondescript village in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, that a house was not built for her under the housing scheme.

"I saw a video of Padma Shri Chinnapillai speaking in pain that the house promised to her under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana has not yet been provided. Don't worry. In addition to the land already given to her, a plot of 380 square feet would be given to her. Also, she will be given a new house under the Kalaignar Dream House scheme," the Chief Minister said.

The construction of the house would begin this month itself, he added.

This community leader was conferred the Stree Shakti Puraskar in 1999. Then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee bowed down and touched her feet while presenting her the award.

