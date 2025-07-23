Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin continued to discharge his official work, from the hospital where he was admitted, for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

He reviewed the conduct of camps for the public outreach programme 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stain with you) through video conference from the hospital room with Kanyakumari district collector R Alagu Meena, Kancheepuram collector Kalaiselvi Mohan, and Coimbatore collector Pawankumar G Giriyappanavar.

During this review, the Chief Minister told them to take appropriate and immediate action on the petitions received from the people at the camps.

Later, in a post on the social media platform 'X' Stalin said he reviewed with the officials on whether the camps for Ungaludan Stalin were being held as planned, how many petitions were received from the public till July 22, and the action taken to resolve the petitions.

"I have instructed the Chief Secretary (N Muruganandam) to gather all the details and ensure that there is no delay in resolving the people's problems," the CM said.

He was admitted to a hospital here on July 21 due to "mild giddiness" that he developed during the morning walk. Doctors attending on him advised the Chief Minister rest for three days.

