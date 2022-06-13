Chennai, Jun 13 (PTI) The class X students of a State-run school near here had a surprise visitor on Monday and it was Chief Minister M K Stalin. It was their first day in school for the academic year following holidays.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 4 Cops Caught Red-Handed Having Liquor Party Inside Traffic Police Outpost in Navrangpura.

As the Chief Minister entered the classroom as part of his inspection of the school, the teacher began her lecture on Tamil language and grammar.

While Stalin sat on a bench beside other students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was right behind him, both paying attention to the teaching method.

Also Read | Bulldozer Row: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moves Supreme Court Seeking Direction To Stop Ongoing Demolitions in UP.

Stalin glanced through the textbook while the subject was taught and later interacted with students. The Chief Minister inspected amenities in the school -Government Adidravidar Boys Higher Secondary School- at Vadakarai in Tiruvallur District.

Earlier, Stalin launched a scheme to address the learning gap due to closure of schools for a total of 19 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Christened 'Ennum Ezhuthum' (Number and Letter), the scheme would be implemented from the current 2022-23 academic year in government and State-aided schools.

By using appropriate methodologies including 'Teaching at the Right Level', it would be ensured that children belonging to this age bracket are able to read and write (Tamil and English) without mistakes and solve basic, simple Math problems, authorities said.

It shall be made sure that children below the age of 8 (Classes 1 to 3) are made knowledgeable commensurate with their age and the class they are in, by the year 2025, the government said in an official release.

The Chief Minister launched the new learning initiative at a government-run middle school in Tiruvallur District. School Education Minister, top officials and elected representatives took part. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)