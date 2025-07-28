Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said it was disturbing to see Kerala's nuns being subjected to harassment in Chattisgarh and he slammed, "communal vigilantism enabled by state inaction."

The chief minister, in a social media post said: "Deeply disturbing to see Kerala's Catholic nuns subjected to harassment and false accusations by Bajrang Dal in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Did PM Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 'Blood on Call' Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Reveals Truth About Misleading Claim.

"This targeted mob action reflects a dangerous pattern of communal vigilantism enabled by state inaction. India's minorities deserve dignity and equal rights, not fear."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)