Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Democratic Youth Federation India, the youth wing of the CPI(M), held a candlelight vigil in Rameswaram on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of the Karur stampede.

The condolence meeting was chaired by M Rupa, a member of the DYFI Taluka Committee. It was attended by numerous members of the organisation, including District Secretary Marikumar, Taluka Secretary Advocate K Kalaichelvan, Taluka Treasurer K W Bala, and Taluka Committee Member Advocate Jenisha, along with several others, such as K Bhagyaraj, M Vasant Munees, Hrithik, D Prasad, and S Tamilchelvan.

Meanwhile, following the Karur stampede on September 26, which claimed 41 lives, Tamil Maanila Congress General Secretary, AS Munavar Basha, demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Stalin and the arrest of the District Collector, IG and SP. He stated that most of the political parties in Tamil Nadu were requesting a CBI inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Basha said, "I don't know why such a small place was given for a rally of Vijay. Most of the political parties in Tamil Nadu will ask for a CBI inquiry into the incident. The incident has affected him, which is why he has not come before you all yet. Most of the people expect him to go and see the injured victims and meet the families of the deceased. The District Collector, IG and SP need to be arrested. The police gave permission for this gathering."

The Maanila Congress leader said that the NDA team, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini, visited the affected area in Karur and found that the place was insufficient for conducting a big rally for TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay. (ANI)

