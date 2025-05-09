Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin laid foundation stones for a new multipurpose centre, two state-of-the-art Mudhalvar Padaippagam - coworking and learning centres - totally valued at Rs 15.61 crore, here on Friday.

Also, he inaugurated staff quarters for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department that have been established at an estimated cost of Rs 5.87 crore near the renowned Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple and handed over the sanction orders to the temple staff.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, and senior officials participated.

