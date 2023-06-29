TN Governor Ravi interacts with student achievers from various sections in Chennai (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday interacted with 10 student achievers from various sections in a Meet and Greet event in Chennai.

Students and their parents attended the event. During the interaction, Governor RN Ravi spoke about facing challenges in life, goals and parenting.

The Meet and Greet event was held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Mustafa Topiwala, Hussain Topiwala, Kushi Lalwani, Yalini, Akshay Sarwabhotla, Samrithika, Nikhil Menon, and R Mithra are among the students who had a conversation with Governor R N Ravi.

Samrithika, among the attendees, did Blind Fold Cube and Square at the event. Governor was impressed by her talent and appreciated her.

Nikhil Menon a table tennis player, Khushi Lalwani, a psychology student and others who have achieved in their respective fields were among the talented youngsters who attended the event.

"I am really honoured to be part of this event. Being in the same room as Governor RN Ravi was an amazing opportunity. He had three simple messages for us, they are to work on self-discipline, hard work and self-confidence. He also offered to give us a chance to extend any support in our future endeavours", said Mustafa Topiwala, a recent graduate and Law aspirant.

Kushi Lalwani, a psychology graduate, said that the event was incredible and she took away many life lessons from the Governor.

"Life is a lot of interesting with challenges would be the most important message I would want to keep in mind forever", Kushi said. (ANI)

