Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi visited Chenneri Village in Chengalpattu district, interacted with the Irular tribals and felicitated Padma Shri awardees Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, on Thursday.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP Wins Tripura, Piggy-Backs on Regional Partners To Clinch Nagaland and Meghalaya.

He walked through the streets of the Irular colonies and met them at their homes.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: NPP Emerges As Single Largest Party With 26 Seats in Hung Assembly.

The Governor later visited the exhibition stalls of indigenous products of Irulars and ‘Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom' the Irular Women Welfare Society at the village, and had an in-depth discussion about their ventures.

Ravi felicitated Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, the expert snake catchers from the community. He expressed his immense gratitude to the snake catchers of the community for their selfless service to the society.

"Like any other profession, the profession of snake catchers, which saves thousands of lives, should be duly respected and recognised," Ravi said and emphasised the importance of modernising this age-old profession.

He said the nation will grow only when the communities like Irula grow and invited representatives of community to share their challenges, problems, and suggestions.

Later, interacting with students and teachers of Chenneri Government Middle School, the Governor said students are the future of the country and urged the teachers to help students in building their self-confidence and aiming high in the life.

Ravi distributed Tamil copies of "Exam Warriors" authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)