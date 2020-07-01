Chennai, July 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu inched towards the grim milestone of one lakh infections recording 3,882 coronavirus cases and 63 deaths on Wednesday while the total samples tested so far crossed the 12 lakh mark, the government said.

The total cases stood at 94,049 while the toll, which has been rising significantly in the past several days, touched 1,264. Of the fresh cases, the state capital's share was 2,182 and nearby districts of Chengelpet and Tiruvallur recorded 226 and 147 cases respectively, a health department bulletin said.

A special sub-inspector of police in the city succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, police said. The fresh cases saw a marginal dip compared to nearly 4,000 cases in the past three days. Chennai, which has remained the largest hotspot in the state, saw its tally mounting to 60,533 as the intense lockdown entered the 13th day, having been extended till July 5 from Wednesday.

There were 39,856 active cases in the state after discharge of 2,852 patients from various hospitals today. Cumulatively, a total of 52,926 people have recovered so far.

As many as 31,521 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 12,02,204, the bulletin said. Sixtythree people died in 37 government and 26 private hospitals taking the toll to 1,264. Those dead include a 34- year old man, and a 36 year-old woman and 55 had co- morbidities.

Greater Chennai Corporation said it conducted 535 fever camps in 15 zones of the city with 36,518 people taking part.

A total of 2,381 cases with flu like symptoms were detected and swab samples taken from 2,305 of them. From May 8, till date, over 10,800 such camps have been held in which 7,10,630 people participated and 27,175 swab samples were taken from 31,183 with symptoms, the bulletin said.

