Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, local fishermen in Thoothukudi have demanded the construction of an additional jetty to alleviate operational difficulties while also calling for the urgent establishment of proper drinking water facilities in the region.

Local Sarpanch Amburaj, speaking to ANI, stated that while the government's subsidies have directly boosted local livelihoods, the fishing community looks forward to further support, but he highlighted the need for more boat nets and improved drinking water infrastructure to further sustain the community.

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"... I want to express our gratitude for the transformative work of the Central Government. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we have seen significant infrastructure improvements, including new flyovers and the steadfast support of the Navy, who act as guardians for our fishing community. The government's subsidies providing 30 lakhs per boat have directly boosted our livelihoods. While global conflicts between the US, Israel, and Iran have caused fuel prices to skyrocket worldwide, India has maintained stable diesel and petrol rates thanks to the Prime Minister's policies. Our community is over 5,000 fishermen and about 300 boats, but we look forward to further support, specifically regarding more boat nets and improved drinking water infrastructure," said Amburaj.

Meanwhile, as local fishermen demand an additional jetty to ease their operational challenges, Vinod Ravindran, the State Coordinator of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), noted that their centre, Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, currently hosts approximately 220 mechanised deep-sea boats.

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He highlighted the harbour's significant economic impact, stating that its daily turnover averages between Rs 1 and 1.5 crore, reaching as high as Rs 3 crore on peak days. Furthermore, he mentioned that both the state and central governments are actively supporting the fishing community through infrastructure development, subsidies, and schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to encourage deep-sea fishing and the expansion of related facilities.

"... Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre hosts about 220 mechanised deep-sea boats, mainly targeting tuna in the Bay of Bengal. Each boat can be about 10-12 tonnes, earning Rs 7-10 lakhs, while larger boats earn up to Rs 20 lakhs per day. The harbour's turnover averages Rs 1-1.5 crore daily, rising to Rs 3 crore on peak days. Most catches, including skipjack tuna, mahi-mahi, swordfish, sailfish, and yellowfin tuna, are exported. Training programmes ensure quality, hygiene, and proper preservation for better export revenue. Both state and central governments support fishermen through subsidies, infrastructure, and schemes like PMMSY (Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana), encouraging deep-sea fishing and related facilities..." Ravindran told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, over 50 families in Nandavanam, Tiruchirappalli, who have been living without electricity, water, or toilets for 16 years have announced a boycott of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Thangaraj, a local resident of Nandavanam, said on Tuesday that the residents have been completely overlooked by the government since the time they were relocated from their original residence near the National Highway when it was extended.

"The place where you are standing is called Nandavanam, located in Tamil Nadu. For the last 16 years, people here have been living without electricity. These residents originally lived near the National Highway (NH), but when the highway was extended, the government of that time relocated them to this spot. Since then, they have been forgotten... 4 Chief Ministers have come and gone. No one has provided the basic requirements for human survival, such as electricity or support for agriculture," he said.

He added that despite submitting numerous petitions to the Tamil Nadu government, no action has been taken by the government to benefit the community.

"Consequently, the residents have decided to boycott the upcoming election until the government fulfils their request for basic amenities," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)