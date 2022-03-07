Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday added 158 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,51,171 while two more fatalities took the death toll to 38,017, the Health department said.

Mayiladuthurai has become the first district in the state with zero active infections. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 512 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,10,740 leaving 2,414 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of the fresh infections with 56 cases, followed by Coimbatore (22) and Chengalpet (18) while remaining was spread across other districts.

The State capital also leads in overall cases with 7,50,466 cases.

As many as 11 districts have recorded nil new cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 43,382 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,47,54,613, the bulletin said.

