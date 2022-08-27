Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 539 new COVID-19 infections pushing the tally to 35,66,101 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,034 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday.

As many as 628 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,22,660 leaving 5,407 active infections, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

Chennai recorded the majority of cases with 90, Coimbatore 69 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Ariyalur and Tenkasi recorded zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases was below 10 in 21 districts of the total 38.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,255 active infections and overall 7,87,035 coronavirus cases.

A total of 23,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,87,98,968, the health bulletin said.

