Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday registered 2,405 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 25,28,806.

As many as 49 people succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the toll to 33,606.

According to a government bulletin, Coimbatore clocked 256 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while Thanjavur 163, followed by Erode with 159 new infections, even as 31 districts reported less than 100 new infections.

The state capital saw seven deaths due to the disease on Thursday taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,279.

Further, 3,006 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,65,250 till date.

The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 29,950.

