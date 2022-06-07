Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) The active COVID-19 infections neared the 1,000 mark in Tamil Nadu and the state reported 144 new cases on Tuesday. Of the 144 cases, five were returnees from Turkey, Singapore and Jharkhand, pushing the tally to 34,56,317, the Health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the virus grew to 34,17,365 with 79 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 927 active cases. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 82, followed by Chengalpet (29), while Coimbatore logged 7 followed by Kancheepuram (5), Tiruvallur (4). Madurai, Salem and Vellore added six infections while Ranipet, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli logged one each. The state capital leads among districts with 475 active infections and overall 7,52,975 coronavirus cases. A total of 10,769 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,67,16,969, the health bulletin said. Meanwhile, in the wake of rise in new coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government urged the district administration to 'make earnest' efforts at all levels to arrest the rising trend by involving all stakeholders and sensitising the people. "...with the detection of BA 4 and BA 5 lineages of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu, if we do not start reiterating the need to wear mask in crowded and closed places and follow up on vaccinations and advocate social distance in places of crowding, we are bound to have a steady, if not steep increase in cases", Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

In his letter to collectors, he said, "we should make earnest efforts at all levels to arrest the trend, by involving all stakeholders and sensitising the people." "So far, cases reported have been mild, but as the number increases mortality among comorbid and or elderly, especially those whose immunity levels have gone down is also likely to increase", he added.

Radhakrishnan pointed out that the views by public health experts is there is no need for any panic, as there has been only localised increases in select districts. He cautioned that one cannot be 'casual' or 'careless' and there was a need for constructive cooperation from the public. The rising trend in Tamil Nadu and consistently higher positive cases reported in certain districts should be taken 'seriously' and steps should be taken to prevent, control and reverse the trend of increasing fresh cases as quickly as possible, he said.

