Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported 2,194 new infections and nine fatalities on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 8,79,473 and the death toll to 12,670, said the Health Department.

The number of cases crossed the 2,000-mark on March 27; 1,000-mark on March 19 after over 80 days when it touched 1,087, a bulletin said.

According to it, recoveries mounted to 8,53,733 today with 1,270 patients being discharged, leaving 13,070 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 833 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,46,339.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,230. A total of 85,350 samples were tested today, pushing the cumulative number of specimen examined so far to 1,93,47,797. Chengalpet reported 188 cases, Coimbatore 180, Thiruvallur 117 and Thanjavur 108.

As many as 25 districts reported fresh infections in double digits, the bulletin said.

