Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 477 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,41,326, while the death toll increased to 12,382 with three more fatalities.

The active cases stood at 4,417 with 503 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and 8,24,527 is the aggregate number of people who have recovered till date, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases include six people from states including Karnataka and 156 from Chennai.

The state capital accounted for 2,32,168 cases out of the 8.41 lakh plus tally.

The deceased were three men, two of them aged over 70 and one was 51.

As many as 53,256 samples were tested today and 1,63,34,713 is the cumulative number of specimens examined till date in 254 COVID testing centres in the state. PTI

