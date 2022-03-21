Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) Terming the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly condemning the decision of Karnataka to proceed with the Mekedatu project across Cauvery as illegal, Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government was committed to implement the project.

In a series of tweets, he called the decision of Tamil Nadu to oppose the project as political and accused that State of not having faith in the federal system.

"The resolution adopted today in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the Mekedatu project is illegal. This is an anti-people resolution wherein a State is trying to infringe upon the rights of another. This resolution shows that Tamil Nadu doesn't believe in a federal system," Bommai tweeted.

Stating that the people and the government of Karnataka condemn the resolution, he said, "We are firm on our decision to implement the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery that takes birth in our State."

"Karnataka has the right over the remaining water after giving Tamil Nadu 177.25 tmc as per the Cauvery tribunal order. The government is taking necessary steps to take up the Mekedatu project irrespective of the political decision of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the Karnataka government for its unilateral decision to proceed with the Mekedatu project and prevail upon the Centre to reject the proposal.

Karnataka's DPR of the project is before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), also the matter is before the Environment Ministry for clearance.

The State budget, presented by Bommai recently, provided a grant of Rs 1,000 crore in this year for implementation of the project.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose (drinking and power) project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

The estimated Rs 9,000-crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and it can also generate 400 MW of power.

Karnataka has maintained that the project within its territory would benefit both States as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during times of distress, and its implementation would in no way affect the interests of the farming communities in Tamil Nadu, as there would be no impact on its share of water.

But, the neighbouring State is of the view that the project would impound and divert the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub-basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Simsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins besides other small streams.

