Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): The death toll in the spurious liquor incident in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has gone up to eight, with two more persons succumbing during treatment in hospital, police said on Monday morning.

With this, the number of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 12.

On Sunday as many as 10 persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the State.

In Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district, four people died- two died on Friday and a couple died on Sunday, allegedly due to illicit liquor consumption.

Inspector General of Police (North) N Kannan on Sunday said that the victims possibly consumed liquor that reportedly contained a mixture of ethanol-methanol and other chemical substances.

He said that the two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu but there was no evidence found of a link between the two incidents but the police are investigating.

"Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported, one in Chengalpattu district and another one in Villupuram district. In Ekkiyarkuppam village under Villupuram district near Marakkanam, yesterday (May 13) six persons were hospitalised with complaints of eye irritation, vomiting and giddiness," the police official said

"Upon receiving information, a police team reached the village and admitted the ill to hospital. Four persons have died as they didn't respond to the treatment while two are in the Intensive Care Unit. 33 are doing well with treatment," IG Kannan said addressing a press conference at Villupuram on Sunday.

"In connection with the incident, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor has also been seized from his possession. It has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it," IG said further.

Detailing the incident in Chengalpattu district, Inspector General Kannan said, "In the morning, one case was reported from Chithamur of Chengalpattu district where two persons of a family died. While another person was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Initially, we thought this could be a suicide attempt because of a family dispute but after watching their symptom we suspected it to be a spurious liquor incident."

"Following this an alert was raised in the area. Later two more were admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms. A total of four people died while the fifth is undergoing treatment. An autopsy has been done and in connection with the incident one accused named Ammavasai has been arrested," the police official added. (ANI)

